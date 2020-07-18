Hot Property | Sale ends on a low note for ‘American Idol’ alum
Singer-songwriter Adam Lambert of “American Idol” fame has sold his Hollywood Hills home at a loss. Also, Miley Cyrus has found a new home in gated Hidden Hills.
Two years after bringing it to market, “American Idol” alum Adam Lambert found a buyer for his Hollywood Home. (The Agency)
The home has roughly 3,000 square feet of living space, an indoor-outdoor living room and a dining room with a wine closet. (The Agency)
The subdued contemporary home features a resort-style backyard with a covered lounge area facing a spa and a pair of reflecting pools. (The Agency)
The home sold for $2.92 million, or $75,000 less than what Lambert paid for it in 2014. (The Agency)
A guest suite in the home was used by Lambert as a music room. (The Agency)
Marijuana mogul Andrew Modlin is asking $11.95 million for the Hollywood Hills home he bought last year, which sits behind walls on about a fifth of an acre in the Bird Streets. (Joel Danto)
Grammy-winning DJ Christian Karlsson paid about $200,000 more than the asking price for this Pasadena home. (Cameron Carothers)
Clean lines, walls of glass and period details are a common theme throughout the low-slung 1960s house. In the living room, there’s a two-sided fireplace. (Cameron Carothers)
Black slate floors and redwood paneling are among features of note in the Midcentury home designed by John Galbraith. (Cameron Carothers)
Lakers part-owner Jim Buss has upped the price for his corner penthouse at the Ritz-Carlton Residences at L.A. Live to $7.3 million, a $900,000 increase from when it was on the market last year. (Juwan Li Photography)
The 4,300-square-foot unit is a prime spot in the 54-story hybrid Ritz-Carlton tower, which sits adjacent to Staples Center and is also home to former Laker Lonzo Ball and Clippers star Kawhi Leonard. (Juwan Li Photography)
The three-bedroom residence has walls of floor-to-ceiling windows that take in city, mountain and ocean views. (Juwan Li Photography)