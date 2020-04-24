9 Images
Hot Property | An interior design boot camp
Designer Kathryn Ireland shares an insider’s tricks of the trade with a select few over a jam-packed weekend.
From left, boot camp participant Prissy Elrod, Martyn Lawrence Bullard, Kathryn Ireland and participants and interior designers Terra Palmer, Elizabeth Fearington Diehl and Darcy Cavell at Bullard’s Melrose atelier. (Arielle Paul / For The Times)
Interior designers Martyn Lawrence Bullard and Kathryn Ireland with Heather Bath at Lawrence’s Melrose atelier. (Arielle Paul / For The Times)
Kathryn Ireland at Richard Shapiro’s La Cienega store perusing his book, “Past Perfect.” (Arielle Paul / For The Times)
Kathryn Ireland, left, works on plans for Heather Bath’s home renovation at Ireland’s studio in Santa Monica. (Arielle Paul / For The Times)
Textiles at Bullard’s Melrose shop. (Arielle Paul / For The Times)
Glassware at Bullard’s shop. (Arielle Paul / For The Times)
Kathryn Ireland textile samples at her Santa Monica studio. (Arielle Paul / For The Times)
Ireland at work on plans for Heather Bath’s home renovation project. (Arielle Paul / For The Times)
A portrait of Ireland for an ad campaign she did with Scalamandre at her Santa Monica studio. (Arielle Paul / For The Times)
1/9