Hot Property | Tom Brady looks to score in the Massachusetts housing market
Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen are seeking $33.9 million for their roughly five-acre estate in Massachusetts. Also: The longtime West Hollywood condo of Diahann Carroll has come up for sale, and a Disney actress lets go of her longtime L.A. home.
Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen are asking $33.9 million for their Massachusetts home, down about $6 million from when the five-acre estate first listed for sale last year. (Erhard Pfeiffer)
The Richard Landry-designed manor features a classic brick exterior, modern amenities and a country-inspired kitchen. (Erhard Pfeiffer)
Tom Brady’s Massachusetts home. (Erhard Pfeiffer)
The skylight-topped breakfast room features a wall of steel-framed doors and windows that takes in leafy views. (Erhard Pfeiffer)
The kitchen. (Erhard Pfeiffer)
The estate. (Erhard Pfeiffer)
A barn-inspired guest house accompanies the 10,000-square-foot main house. Elsewhere on the grounds is a zero-edge swimming pool. (Erhard Pfeiffer)
Diahann Carroll’s longtime condo at the Sierra Towers building has hit the market for $4.2 million. (Christopher Stinner)
Owned by the actress-singer for decades, the 1,990-square-foot unit features interiors by designer Stephen Rieman, a library and a private balcony. (Christopher Stinner)
Antiqued mirrors and hand-stenciled walls are among features of the condo, which has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. A chandelier tops the dining area, which has booth seating. (Christopher Stinner)
A private balcony. (Jim Bartsch)
Disney Channel actress Bridgit Mendler has sold her longtime home in Silver Lake for $1.986 million. (Jo David / Charmaine David Photography)
The traditional-style house, built in 1935, features an updated kitchen with vaulted ceilings and a window alcove. (Jo David / Charmaine David Photography)
A bathroom. (Jo David / Charmaine David Photography)
Basketball star Russell Westbrook is seeking $5.35 million for the Beverly Crest home he bought in 2014 from reality TV personality Scott Disick. (Hilton & Hyland)
The two-story contemporary features pocketing walls of glass and a remodeled kitchen. (Hilton & Hyland)
There are five bedrooms including an upstairs master suite with mountain and city views. (Hilton & Hyland)
Hedged backyard with swimming pool. (Hilton & Hyland)
