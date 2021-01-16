Hot Property | Trevor Noah buys a $27.5-million mansion in Bel-Air
From one modern mansion to another, ‘The Daily Show’ host Trevor Noah recently dropped $27.5 million on an 11,000-square-foot Bel-Air showplace.
Originally built by architect Mark Rios for himself, the Japanese-inspired showplace includes dark timbers based on a room Rios saw in Kyoto and extra-thick walls to block out the noise of the city below. (Jim Bartsch)
Walls of glass and skylights brighten living spaces that open to multiple decks hanging off the back of the home. (Jeff Elson)
The scenic Malibu retreat combines warm woods, polished concrete, marble and glass across 4,600 square feet. (Alexis Adams)
