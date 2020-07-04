Hot Property | Will Arnett lists award-winning home for $11 million
Will Arnett of “Arrested Development” and “BoJack Horseman” fame has listed his prefab-hybrid home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for about $11 million. Also: Steve Wynn looks to hit it big with a Vegas home sale.
The Westside home of actor Will Arnett, listed for $10.995 million, is composed of six modules that were built off-site and later assembled on location. (Berlyn Photography)
A newly built Hidden Hills home tied to the family trust of Howie Mandel features a yoga studio, a custom kitchen and a movie theater. A large patio creates additional living space outdoors. (Jeff Elson)
The Las Vegas mansion of casino mogul Steve Wynn underwent a $16-million renovation before hitting the market for $25 million. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties)
