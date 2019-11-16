16 Images
Hot Property | YouTuber Logan Paul buys Timothy Leary’s onetime LSD ranch
YouTube personality and amateur boxer Logan Paul has bought a ranch in the San Jacinto Mountains that was once used by LSD advocate Timothy Leary.
YouTube personality Logan Paul paid a little over $1 million for an 80-acre ranch in Mountain Center that was once home to LSD advocate Timothy Leary. (Kelly Peak / Peak Photography)
The compound, where Leary and his Hippie Mafia congregated in the 1960s, includes a two-bedroom main house, a guest house, a bunkhouse and a workshop. (Kelly Peak / Peak Photography)
The kitchen. (Kelly Peak / Peak Photography)
A light-filled room. (Kelly Peak / Peak Photography)
The ranch is 80 acres. (Kelly Peak / Peak Photography)
Comedian-actor Sebastian Maniscalco and wife Lana Gomez are asking $4.5 million for their eclectic home in the Beverly Grove area. (Jonathan Arena)
Styled by designer Kelly Wearstler, the two-story house keeps the eyes moving with varying textures, prints and colors. (Jonathan Arena)
A colorful dining area. (Jonathan Arena)
More color. (Jonathan Arena)
The home’s asking price is $4.5 million. (Jonathan Arena)
Late author Sue Grafton’s Montecito home sits on two acres with mature trees and panoramic mountain views. (Elevated Horizon)
For sale at $6.999 million, the 5,800-square-foot home has a guest house and three-car garage. (Elevated Horizon)
Grafton’s Kentucky roots can be seen in the feature latticework, rich wood floors and beamed ceilings. (Elevated Horizon)
The spacious kitchen. (Elevated Horizon)
The Orange County home of late televangelist the Rev. Robert H. Schuller is one of 12 homes in a gated community. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices )
The more than 4,800-square-foot ranch house features a custom library that was designed after St. Edmund Hall at the University of Oxford in England. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices )
1/16