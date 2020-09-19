Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
The newly-finished home near Zuma Beach is geared for indoor-outdoor living with pocketing walls, wrap-around terraces, balconies and a rooftop deck. Listed for $12 million, the contemporary-style house includes such amenities as a gym, movie theater and outdoor kitchen. Five bedrooms and six bathrooms are spread across two floors. Inside, some 6,500 square feet of interior features polished cement floors, artistic walls and a floating staircase. Walls of glass take in sweeping ocean views.
Home of the Week | Expanding outward in Malibu

The newly-finished home near Zuma Beach is geared for indoor-outdoor living with pocketing walls, wrap-around terraces, balconies and a rooftop deck. (Tyler Hogan)

