17 Images
Jack Palance’s former home | Hot Property
The Georgian Colonial Revival-style home, built in 1940, was designed by architect-to-the-stars Paul R. Williams.
The front exterior. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
The entry and sweeping staircase. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
The living room has a fireplace. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
The dining room. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
A family room sits off the kitchen. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
The chef’s kitchen. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
The breakfast nook. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
The downstairs bedroom. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
Brickwork surrounds a saltwater pool and spa in the backyard. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
The back patio. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
The entry. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
A striking chandelier is among updates. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
The master bedroom has a sitting room. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
The balcony. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
The master bathroom has been updated. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
There’s also a soaking tub. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
The study. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
1/17