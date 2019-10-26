7 Images
My Favorite Room | Jane Seymour
‘The Kominsky Method’ co-star’s Malibu home represents her broad range of skills and interests.
Actress Jane Seymour in her favorite room — her bedroom in her modern, 6,300-square-foot Tudor-style home, perched on a coastal hill in Malibu.
Framed photographs of Jane Seymour and her family fill the shelves. (Jesse Goddard/For The Times)
The rich colors of select paintings contrast with the off-white palette of the walls.
Tokens of Jane Seymour’s illustrious and diverse career inhabit the room.
Built-in shelves next to the bed display finely crafted vases from all over the world, personal charcoal sketches, a gleaming Open Hearts statuette and rows of photographs of Seymour with family and the likes of Willie Nelson and Bradley Cooper.
Various acting awards rest above a cozy white-brick fireplace.
High ceilings and a wide-open floor plan give the room a grand but breathable air — indoor flowing effortlessly to outdoors, with the western wall consisting entirely of windows and a sliding glass door, to show off the breathtaking Malibu coast.
