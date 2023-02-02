Jennifer Lopez’s Bel-Air estate

The three-story home. (Carolwood Estates)
The entry. (Carolwood Estates)
The living room. (Carolwood Estates)
The kitchen. (Carolwood Estates)
The breakfast nook. (Carolwood Estates)
The bedroom. (Carolwood Estates)
The library. (Carolwood Estates)
The game room. (Carolwood Estates)
The theater. (Carolwood Estates)
The patio. (Carolwood Estates)
The pool. (Carolwood Estates)
The amphitheater. (Carolwood Estates)
The lake. (Carolwood Estates)
The back of the home. (Carolwood Estates)
Aerial view of the estate. (Carolwood Estates)