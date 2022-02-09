Joseph Englanoff’s Bel-Air mansion

The nightclub. (One Shot Productions)
The entry. (One Shot Productions)
Jim Bartsch (One Shot Productions)
GR Studio (One Shot Productions)
The bar. (One Shot Productions)
The wine cellar. (One Shot Productions)
The vodka room. (One Shot Productions)
The movie theater. (One Shot Productions)
The bedroom. (One Shot Productions)
The bathroom. (One Shot Productions)
The closet. (One Shot Productions)
The pool. (One Shot Productions)
The fire pit. (One Shot Productions)
The patio. (One Shot Productions)
The lawn. (GR Studio)
The three-story home. (GR Studio)
Aerial view of the mansion. (GR Studio)