Built in 2021, the three-story mansion comes with 12 bedrooms, 15.5 bathrooms and a laundry list of unique amenities.
17 Images

Joseph Englanoff’s Bel-Air mansion

Built in 2021, the three-story mansion comes with 12 bedrooms, 15.5 bathrooms and a laundry list of unique amenities.

Built in 2021, the three-story mansion comes with 12 bedrooms, 15.5 bathrooms and a laundry list of unique amenities.

The nightclub. (One Shot Productions)

Built in 2021, the three-story mansion comes with 12 bedrooms, 15.5 bathrooms and a laundry list of unique amenities.

The entry. (One Shot Productions)

Built in 2021, the three-story mansion comes with 12 bedrooms, 15.5 bathrooms and a laundry list of unique amenities.

Jim Bartsch (One Shot Productions)

Built in 2021, the three-story mansion comes with 12 bedrooms, 15.5 bathrooms and a laundry list of unique amenities.

GR Studio (One Shot Productions)

Built in 2021, the three-story mansion comes with 12 bedrooms, 15.5 bathrooms and a laundry list of unique amenities.

The bar. (One Shot Productions)

Built in 2021, the three-story mansion comes with 12 bedrooms, 15.5 bathrooms and a laundry list of unique amenities.

The wine cellar. (One Shot Productions)

Built in 2021, the three-story mansion comes with 12 bedrooms, 15.5 bathrooms and a laundry list of unique amenities.

The vodka room. (One Shot Productions)

Built in 2021, the three-story mansion comes with 12 bedrooms, 15.5 bathrooms and a laundry list of unique amenities.

The movie theater. (One Shot Productions)

Built in 2021, the three-story mansion comes with 12 bedrooms, 15.5 bathrooms and a laundry list of unique amenities.

The bedroom. (One Shot Productions)

Built in 2021, the three-story mansion comes with 12 bedrooms, 15.5 bathrooms and a laundry list of unique amenities.

The bathroom. (One Shot Productions)

Built in 2021, the three-story mansion comes with 12 bedrooms, 15.5 bathrooms and a laundry list of unique amenities.

The closet. (One Shot Productions)

Built in 2021, the three-story mansion comes with 12 bedrooms, 15.5 bathrooms and a laundry list of unique amenities.

The pool. (One Shot Productions)

Built in 2021, the three-story mansion comes with 12 bedrooms, 15.5 bathrooms and a laundry list of unique amenities.

The fire pit. (One Shot Productions)

Built in 2021, the three-story mansion comes with 12 bedrooms, 15.5 bathrooms and a laundry list of unique amenities.

The patio. (One Shot Productions)

Built in 2021, the three-story mansion comes with 12 bedrooms, 15.5 bathrooms and a laundry list of unique amenities.

The lawn. (GR Studio)

Built in 2021, the three-story mansion comes with 12 bedrooms, 15.5 bathrooms and a laundry list of unique amenities.

The three-story home. (GR Studio)

Built in 2021, the three-story mansion comes with 12 bedrooms, 15.5 bathrooms and a laundry list of unique amenities.

Aerial view of the mansion. (GR Studio)

1/17