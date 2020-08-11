Justin Dearborn’s Hollywood Hills home | Hot Property

The front exterior. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
The backyard. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
The covered patio. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
The upstairs deck. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
The kitchen. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
The dining area. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
The home theater. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
The gym. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
A bedroom. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
A bathroom. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
The walk-in closet. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
The upper patio. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
The office. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)