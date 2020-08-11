Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Justin Dearborn's Hollywood Hills home
15 Images

Justin Dearborn’s Hollywood Hills home | Hot Property

The 4,220-square-foot contemporary home was designed by architect Gus Duffy.

The front exterior. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)

The backyard. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)

The covered patio. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)

The upstairs deck. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)

The kitchen. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)

The dining area. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)

The home theater. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)

The gym. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)

A bedroom. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)

A bathroom. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)

The walk-in closet. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)

A bedroom. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)

A bathroom. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)

The upper patio. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)

The office. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)

1/15