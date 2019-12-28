9 Images
My Favorite Room | Shantel VanSanten
Actress Shantel VanSanten converted a garage to bring family and friends to eat, drink and laugh together
Shantel VanSanten, who stars in Apple TV+’s “For All Mankind” and Amazon Prime’s “The Boys,” lounges in the converted garage of her San Fernando Valley home. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
A collage of photographs decorates a wall in the favorite room of Shantel VanSanten’s 2,200-square-foot home. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Decorative items sit on shelves in Shantel VanSanten’s home. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Among Shantel VanSanten’s collection: an antique typewriter. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
A gemstone shipped from abroad adorns Shantel VanSanten’s favorite room. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Vintage objects, such as this light fixture, and custom-designed items are sprinkled throughout the space. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
“I like mixing a lot of repurposed and unexpected pieces,” like this palm-base table, Shantel VanSanten says. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Shantel VanSanten’s room is infused with masculine and feminine touches as well as metals and wood. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Shantel VanSanten’s converted garage showcases a 10-foot dining table made with tamarind wood from Southeast Asia. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
1/9