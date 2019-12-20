5 Images
A rare Case Study jewel sells amid Bel-Air’s mansions
Case Study House No. 16, a pristine example of modernist design, sells in Bel-Air for $3 million. It’s the work of dashing and visionary architect Craig Ellwood.
The home’s simple wall of translucent panels shield bedrooms - a light-infused modernist ornament amid Bel Air’s mash of mansions and pillared gates. (Matthew Momberger)
The living room is made deceptively larger by wall dividers that appear to float, halting a foot or more from the ceiling with bases painted black. (Matthew Momberger)
The living room’s Palos Verde stone-clad fireplace continues through the glass creating a second outdoor patio hearth anchored by three ancient eucalyptus. (Matthew Momberger)
To the rear, a steel pergola painted burgundy (a color used throughout) extends from the home’s fascia; a squat brick wall is fitted with climbing bars. (Matthew Momberger)
The 1953 home’s wide overhangs help augment the modest 1,664 square feet. (Matthew Momberger)
