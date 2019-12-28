10 Images
Home of the Week | Swiss Chalet Craftsman holds fast to its roots in Riverside
A Swiss Chalet-style Craftsman home in Riverside features original Oregon pine woodwork, a covered front porch and a secret bar. Asking price: $1.2 million.
Built in 1909, the Swiss Chalet-style Craftsman is distinguished by its squarish design and a low-pitched, gabled roof with overhanging eaves. A sleeping porch sits above the covered front porch. (Pierre Galant Photography)
Original details include Oregon pine woodwork, a brick living room fireplace and fixtures. (Pierre Galant Photography)
Listed for $1.2 million, the landmark residence has been updated while maintaining its classic details. (Pierre Galant Photography)
The basement has been reimagined as a bar. (Pierre Galant Photography)
A dining area. (Pierre Galant Photography)
An office. (Pierre Galant Photography)
The modernized main kitchen. (Pierre Galant Photography)
A bedroom. (Pierre Galant Photography)
Outdoor patio. (Pierre Galant Photography)
A pool in the backyard. (Pierre Galant Photography)
