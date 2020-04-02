10 Images
La’Roi Glover’s former La Jolla home
The three-story contemporary features an elevator, open-concept living spaces and ocean views.
The three-story house sits on a canyon lot with unobstructed views. (Brady Spear / Spearhead Media)
The front of the house. (Brady Spear / Spearhead Media)
A massive dome tops the entry. (Brady Spear / Spearhead Media)
An ornate fireplace anchors the far wall in the living room. (Brady Spear / Spearhead Media)
The kitchen has been updated. (Brady Spear / Spearhead Media)
There’s also a game room. (Brady Spear / Spearhead Media)
The home theater features tiered seating. (Brady Spear / Spearhead Media)
The master suite has a dry sauna. (Brady Spear / Spearhead Media)
The lower level has a pool and spa. (Brady Spear / Spearhead Media)
An aerial view. (Brady Spear / Spearhead Media)
