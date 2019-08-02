Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Image_29.jpg
28 Images

Larry Allen’s Danville mansion

Built in 2002, the palatial home holds seven bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, an indoor spa, a sauna, a movie theater and a gym in more than 10,000 square feet.

Built in 2002, the palatial home holds seven bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, an indoor spa, a sauna, a movie theater and a gym in more than 10,000 square feet. (The Agency)
Built in 2002, the palatial home holds seven bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, an indoor spa, a sauna, a movie theater and a gym in more than 10,000 square feet. (The Agency)
Built in 2002, the palatial home holds seven bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, an indoor spa, a sauna, a movie theater and a gym in more than 10,000 square feet. (The Agency)
Built in 2002, the palatial home holds seven bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, an indoor spa, a sauna, a movie theater and a gym in more than 10,000 square feet. (The Agency)
Built in 2002, the palatial home holds seven bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, an indoor spa, a sauna, a movie theater and a gym in more than 10,000 square feet. (The Agency)
Built in 2002, the palatial home holds seven bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, an indoor spa, a sauna, a movie theater and a gym in more than 10,000 square feet. (The Agency)
Built in 2002, the palatial home holds seven bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, an indoor spa, a sauna, a movie theater and a gym in more than 10,000 square feet. (The Agency)
Built in 2002, the palatial home holds seven bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, an indoor spa, a sauna, a movie theater and a gym in more than 10,000 square feet. (The Agency)
Built in 2002, the palatial home holds seven bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, an indoor spa, a sauna, a movie theater and a gym in more than 10,000 square feet. (The Agency)
Built in 2002, the palatial home holds seven bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, an indoor spa, a sauna, a movie theater and a gym in more than 10,000 square feet.t. (The Agency)
Built in 2002, the palatial home holds seven bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, an indoor spa, a sauna, a movie theater and a gym in more than 10,000 square feet. (The Agency)
Built in 2002, the palatial home holds seven bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, an indoor spa, a sauna, a movie theater and a gym in more than 10,000 square feet. (The Agency)
Built in 2002, the palatial home holds seven bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, an indoor spa, a sauna, a movie theater and a gym in more than 10,000 square feet.et. (The Agency)
Built in 2002, the palatial home holds seven bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, an indoor spa, a sauna, a movie theater and a gym in more than 10,000 square feet. (The Agency)
Built in 2002, the palatial home holds seven bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, an indoor spa, a sauna, a movie theater and a gym in more than 10,000 square feet. (The Agency)
Built in 2002, the palatial home holds seven bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, an indoor spa, a sauna, a movie theater and a gym in more than 10,000 square feet. (The Agency)
Built in 2002, the palatial home holds seven bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, an indoor spa, a sauna, a movie theater and a gym in more than 10,000 square feet. (The Agency)
Built in 2002, the palatial home holds seven bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, an indoor spa, a sauna, a movie theater and a gym in more than 10,000 square feet. (The Agency)
Built in 2002, the palatial home holds seven bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, an indoor spa, a sauna, a movie theater and a gym in more than 10,000 square feet. (The Agency)
Built in 2002, the palatial home holds seven bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, an indoor spa, a sauna, a movie theater and a gym in more than 10,000 square feet. (The Agency)
Built in 2002, the palatial home holds seven bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, an indoor spa, a sauna, a movie theater and a gym in more than 10,000 square feet. (The Agency)
Built in 2002, the palatial home holds seven bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, an indoor spa, a sauna, a movie theater and a gym in more than 10,000 square feet. (The Agency)
Built in 2002, the palatial home holds seven bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, an indoor spa, a sauna, a movie theater and a gym in more than 10,000 square feet. (The Agency)
Built in 2002, the palatial home holds seven bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, an indoor spa, a sauna, a movie theater and a gym in more than 10,000 square feet. (The Agency)
Built in 2002, the palatial home holds seven bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, an indoor spa, a sauna, a movie theater and a gym in more than 10,000 square feet. (The Agency)
Built in 2002, the palatial home holds seven bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, an indoor spa, a sauna, a movie theater and a gym in more than 10,000 square feet. (The Agency)
Built in 2002, the palatial home holds seven bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, an indoor spa, a sauna, a movie theater and a gym in more than 10,000 square feet. (The Agency)
Built in 2002, the palatial home holds seven bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, an indoor spa, a sauna, a movie theater and a gym in more than 10,000 square feet. (The Agency)
1/28