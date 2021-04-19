Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
The half-acre property includes a three-story home, one-bedroom guesthouse, pool with a swim-up bar and concrete dock.
15 Images

LeBron James’ former Miami home

The half-acre property includes a three-story home, one-bedroom guesthouse, pool with a swim-up bar and concrete dock.

The half-acre property includes a three-story home, one-bedroom guesthouse, pool with a swim-up bar and concrete dock.

The exterior. (Mayfair Real Estate Advisors)

The half-acre property includes a three-story home, one-bedroom guesthouse, pool with a swim-up bar and concrete dock.

The entry. (Mayfair Real Estate Advisors)

The half-acre property includes a three-story home, one-bedroom guesthouse, pool with a swim-up bar and concrete dock.

The living room. (Mayfair Real Estate Advisors)

The half-acre property includes a three-story home, one-bedroom guesthouse, pool with a swim-up bar and concrete dock.

The bar. (Mayfair Real Estate Advisors)

The half-acre property includes a three-story home, one-bedroom guesthouse, pool with a swim-up bar and concrete dock.

The kitchen. (Mayfair Real Estate Advisors)

The half-acre property includes a three-story home, one-bedroom guesthouse, pool with a swim-up bar and concrete dock.

The dining room. (Mayfair Real Estate Advisors)

The half-acre property includes a three-story home, one-bedroom guesthouse, pool with a swim-up bar and concrete dock.

The theater. (Mayfair Real Estate Advisors)

The half-acre property includes a three-story home, one-bedroom guesthouse, pool with a swim-up bar and concrete dock.

The office. (Mayfair Real Estate Advisors)

The half-acre property includes a three-story home, one-bedroom guesthouse, pool with a swim-up bar and concrete dock.

The gym. (Mayfair Real Estate Advisors)

The half-acre property includes a three-story home, one-bedroom guesthouse, pool with a swim-up bar and concrete dock.

The primary bedroom. (Mayfair Real Estate Advisors)

The half-acre property includes a three-story home, one-bedroom guesthouse, pool with a swim-up bar and concrete dock.

The backyard. (Mayfair Real Estate Advisors)

The half-acre property includes a three-story home, one-bedroom guesthouse, pool with a swim-up bar and concrete dock.

The pool. (Mayfair Real Estate Advisors)

The half-acre property includes a three-story home, one-bedroom guesthouse, pool with a swim-up bar and concrete dock.

The dock. (Mayfair Real Estate Advisors)

The half-acre property includes a three-story home, one-bedroom guesthouse, pool with a swim-up bar and concrete dock.

Aerial view of the property. (Mayfair Real Estate Advisors)

The half-acre property includes a three-story home, one-bedroom guesthouse, pool with a swim-up bar and concrete dock.

The three-story home. (Mayfair Real Estate Advisors)

1/15