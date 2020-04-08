16 Images
Lee Iacocca’s Bel-Air estate
The Italianate-style home sits behind gates on more than an acre in Bel-Air’s East Gate section.
The Italianate-style home has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms including a staff apartment. (Tyler Hogan)
The covered entry. (Tyler Hogan)
The foyer. (Tyler Hogan)
The great room. (Tyler Hogan)
The great room has one of five fireplaces. (Tyler Hogan)
The wood-paneled den. (Tyler Hogan)
The formal dining room. (Tyler Hogan)
A breakfast room sits off the family room and kitchen. (Tyler Hogan)
The chef’s kitchen. (Tyler Hogan)
The estate has a swimming pool. (Tyler Hogan)
The master suite. (Tyler Hogan)
The master bathroom. (Tyler Hogan)
A bedroom. (Tyler Hogan)
The backyard. (Tyler Hogan)
The pool pavilion. (Tyler Hogan)
The estate has a tennis court. (Tyler Hogan)
1/16