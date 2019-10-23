10 Images
Lee Unkrich’s Hawaii retreat | Hot Property
The two-acre estate on the North Shore of Kauai features a Thai-inspired Craftsman home, multiple outdoor pavilions and a swimming pool.
A view of Secret Beach. (Gregory Blore)
The front of the main house. (Gregory Blore)
The living area. (Gregory Blore)
The kitchen. (Gregory Blore)
Built-in bunkbeds. (Gregory Blore)
The pool. (Gregory Blore)
The pool pavilions. (Gregory Blore)
The swimming pool. (Gregory Blore)
A lookout. (Gregory Blore)
The Ipe wood boardwalk. (Gregory Blore)
1/10