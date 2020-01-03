12 Images
Long Beach House Hunt: Penthouse or beach house?
For $3 million, which would you prefer: A one-of-a-kind penthouse atop a historic building in downtown Long Beach or a charming beachfront abode?
Found within a historic building in downtown Long Beach, this penthouse offers sweeping views, a massive wraparound balcony and Mills Act status, which helps save on property taxes. (Peter McMenamin)
The penthouse has two bedrooms and two bathrooms in 2,810 square feet. (Peter McMenamin)
The penthouse price: $2.9 million (Peter McMenamin)
The building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2003. (Peter McMenamin)
Every room has amazing panoramic views. (Peter McMenamin)
The historic Insurance Exchange building in the heart of downtown Long Beach. (Peter McMenamin)
Clad in wood shingles, this beach house boasts expansive living spaces and an unbeatable location. (Nicolai Real Estate)
The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms in 3,257 square feet. (Nicolai Real Estate)
The price: $2.995 million. (Nicolai Real Estate)
The kitchen. (Nicolai Real Estate)
The home is offered for the first time in almost 50 years. (Nicolai Real Estate)
5501 E. Seaside Walk, Long Beach. (Nicolai Real Estate)
