The four-acre estate includes a palatial mansion, guesthouse, swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court and two-hole golf course.
14 Images

Lynsi Snyder’s Bradbury mansion

The exterior. (IM Real Estate Photography / David Guettler Photography)

The foyer. (IM Real Estate Photography / David Guettler Photography)

The dining room. (IM Real Estate Photography / David Guettler Photography)

The billiards room. (IM Real Estate Photography / David Guettler Photography)

The office. (IM Real Estate Photography / David Guettler Photography)

The movie theater. (IM Real Estate Photography / David Guettler Photography)

The bedroom. (IM Real Estate Photography / David Guettler Photography)

The bathroom. (IM Real Estate Photography / David Guettler Photography)

The recreation room. (IM Real Estate Photography / David Guettler Photography)

The dining patio. (IM Real Estate Photography / David Guettler Photography)

The covered lounge. (IM Real Estate Photography / David Guettler Photography)

The pool. (IM Real Estate Photography / David Guettler Photography)

The golf course. (IM Real Estate Photography / David Guettler Photography)

The four-acre estate. (IM Real Estate Photography / David Guettler Photography)

