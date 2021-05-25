Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Built in 2016, the gated home includes a 3,300-square-foot home, cabana and backyard with a swimming pool and bar.
Margot Robbie’s Hancock Park home

The family room. (Paul Barnaby)

The exterior. (Paul Barnaby)

The fireplace. (Paul Barnaby)

The dining room. (Paul Barnaby)

The living room. (Paul Barnaby)

The kitchen. (Paul Barnaby)

The media room. (Paul Barnaby)

The bedroom. (Paul Barnaby)

The office. (Paul Barnaby)

The pool. (Paul Barnaby)

Aerial view of the backyard. (Paul Barnaby)

The cabana. (Paul Barnaby)

The inside of the cabana. (Paul Barnaby)

The pet door. (Paul Barnaby)

The bar. (Paul Barnaby)

The backyard. (Paul Barnaby)

The balcony. (Paul Barnaby)

