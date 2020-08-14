Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Mark Needham's Los Feliz home
The 1940s ranch-style house sits behind fences and gates on about a third of an acre.

The front exterior. (LA360VR / Sotheby’s International Realty)

Gold records line the walls leading to the recording studio. (LA360VR / Sotheby’s International Realty)

Two bedrooms were combined to create the recording/mixing suite. (LA360VR / Sotheby’s International Realty)

The space features coffered ceilings. (LA360VR / Sotheby’s International Realty)

French doors open to outdoor decking. (LA360VR / Sotheby’s International Realty)

The swimming pool. (LA360VR / Sotheby’s International Realty)

The living and dining rooms. (LA360VR / Sotheby’s International Realty)

A brick fireplace anchors the living room. (LA360VR / Sotheby’s International Realty)

The kitchen has been updated. (LA360VR / Sotheby’s International Realty)

An eating area sits off the kitchen. (LA360VR / Sotheby’s International Realty)

The primary bedroom. (LA360VR / Sotheby’s International Realty)

A bathroom. (LA360VR / Sotheby’s International Realty)

The outdoor patio. (LA360VR / Sotheby’s International Realty)

The meditation hut. (LA360VR / Sotheby’s International Realty)

The exterior. (LA360VR / Sotheby’s International Realty)

