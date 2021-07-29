Michael Fitzpatrick’s Pebble Beach mansion

The 10,000-square-foot Mediterranean mansion. (Sotheby’s International Realty)
The living room. (Sotheby’s International Realty)
The dining room. (Sotheby’s International Realty)
The galley-style kitchen. (Sotheby’s International Realty)
The view. (Sotheby’s International Realty)
The hallway. (Sotheby’s International Realty)
The bedroom. (Sotheby’s International Realty)
The bar. (Sotheby’s International Realty)
The billiards room. (Sotheby’s International Realty)
The golf simulation room. (Sotheby’s International Realty)
The movie theater. (Sotheby’s International Realty)
The courtyard. (Sotheby’s International Realty)
The patio. (Sotheby’s International Realty)
The putting green. (Sotheby’s International Realty)
Aerial view of the estate. (Sotheby’s International Realty)