Perched in Monarch Bay Terrace, the single-story home opens to a spacious patio overlooking the ocean.
Michael Sugar’s Dana Point home

The exterior. (Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty)

The living room. (Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty)

The fireplace. (Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty)

The dining room. (Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty)

The kitchen. (Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty)

The bedroom. (Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty)

The bathroom. (Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty)

The fire pit. (Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty)

The spa. (Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty)

The patio. (Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty)

The pool. (Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty)

Aerial view of the home. (Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty)

