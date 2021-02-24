Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
The three-story home includes six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, five balconies and a rooftop deck overlooking the beach.
10 Images

Mike Huckabee’s Florida mansion

The three-story home includes six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, five balconies and a rooftop deck overlooking the beach.

The three-story home includes six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, five balconies and a rooftop deck overlooking the beach.

The exterior. (Dave Warren Real Estate Photography)

The three-story home includes six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, five balconies and a rooftop deck overlooking the beach.

The beach house. (Dave Warren Real Estate Photography)

The three-story home includes six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, five balconies and a rooftop deck overlooking the beach.

The three-story home. (Dave Warren Real Estate Photography)

The three-story home includes six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, five balconies and a rooftop deck overlooking the beach.

The balcony. (Dave Warren Real Estate Photography)

The three-story home includes six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, five balconies and a rooftop deck overlooking the beach.

The patio. (Dave Warren Real Estate Photography)

The three-story home includes six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, five balconies and a rooftop deck overlooking the beach.

The hot tub. (Dave Warren Real Estate Photography)

The three-story home includes six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, five balconies and a rooftop deck overlooking the beach.

The pool. (Dave Warren Real Estate Photography)

The three-story home includes six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, five balconies and a rooftop deck overlooking the beach.

The lawn. (Dave Warren Real Estate Photography)

The three-story home includes six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, five balconies and a rooftop deck overlooking the beach.

The back of the home. (Dave Warren Real Estate Photography)

The three-story home includes six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, five balconies and a rooftop deck overlooking the beach.

The beach. (Dave Warren Real Estate Photography)

1/10