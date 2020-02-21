5 Images
Miles C. Bates’ Wave House finds new life in Palm Desert
In Palm Desert, Miles C. Bates’ stylish Wave House has a bright future in store after a dramatic restoration.
Recently restored, the 1950s gem has an undulating roof that resembles a wave. (Monica Orozco)
It was built in 1955 by Walter S. White for artist Miles C. Bates, who used the home for social events full of art and music during his stay. (Monica Orozco)
Beamed ceilings, walls of glass and brightly colored cabinetry provide Midcentury charm. (Tim Hirschmann)
After a 14-month restoration, the house is now identical to what it was in the 1950s: an 800-square-foot dwelling with one bedroom and two bathrooms. (Tim Hirschmann)
About $1.2 million was spent between the purchase of the property and the restoration. Most of the efforts were spent tearing things down rather than building them up. (Monica Orozco)
