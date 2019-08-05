24 Images
Milton Bradley’s Encino home
The 7,500-square-foot, Tuscan-inspired house features three staircases, two wet bars, a custom swimming pool and an outdoor pavilion.
The home is in Encino’s Amestoy Estates neighborhood. (HsHProd)
The property is on more than one-third of an acre. (HsHProd)
The living room is two stories. (HsHProd)
A fireplace stretches floor to ceiling in the living room. (HsHProd)
Beamed ceilings accent the media room. (HsHProd)
Also in the media room is a dark-paneled wet bar. (HsHProd)
View of the media room. (HsHProd)
The dining room features a coffered ceiling. (HsHProd)
A dining nook with chandelier. (HsHProd)
The family room has a beamed ceiling and arched French doors. (HsHProd)
A large center island dominates the kitchen. (HsHProd)
Three separate staircase connect the home’s two stories. (HsHProd)
A catwalk overlooks the living room. (HsHProd)
The master suite includes a fireplace. (HsHProd)
French doors lead from the master suite to a balcony. (HsHProd)
Dual closets in the master suite include an elaborate walk-in. (HsHProd)
The master bathroom. (HsHProd)
The backyard dining pavilion is covered. (HsHProd)
A view from the pool. (HsHProd)
The backyard includes a fire pit. (HsHProd)
An outdoor barbecue. (HsHProd)
Mature palm trees amid the landscaping. (HsHProd)
The house is 7,500 square feet. (HsHProd)
An aerial view of the property, which is in a gated neighborhood in Encino. (HsHProd)
