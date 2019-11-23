7 Images
My Favorite Room | Actress Chelsey Crisp
Chelsey Crisp has turned her living room into an eclectic family game room without sacrificing design.
Actress Chelsey Crisp in the game room in her Century City home. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Ionian Sea Linen wallpaper and a powder-coated aluminum panel are part of the game room. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
A painting by Los Angeles artist Marc Trujillo in the game room. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
A kachina doll is part of the room’s decor. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
A light fixture from DCW Editions in Paris, designed by Eric de Dormael, lights up the game room. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
A domino game board sits on a coffee table made of nickel. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
An abstract Southwestern desert landscape by Phoenix painter Ed Mell. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
