9 Images
My Favorite Room | Antonina Armato
Producer-songwriter Antonina Armato has found success in a male-dominated industry. Her studio reflects the safe and nurturing environment she strives to create for artists.
Songwriter and producer Antonina Armato holds a crystal skull inside her recording studio at Rock Mafia Studio in Santa Monica. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Engineer and producer Steve Hammond is a fixture at the studio.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Posters featuring Bob Marley and an angel rest behind a row of guitars. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Skulls made from different materials, including granite and crystal, rest next to a engineering panel. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
A neon sign for Rock Mafia rests above a Marshall amp. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
A huge crystal, which changes colors, and a painting of a heart reside in the recording studio. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Orchids and crystals are found throughout the studio. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
A neon “Not For Sale” sign reflects in a window. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
A neon sign glows a positive message underneath a ceiling of chiffon fabric. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
1/9