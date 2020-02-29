6 Images
My Favorite Room | ‘Narcos: Mexico’ actress Teresa Ruiz finds inspiration in her garden
The co-star of Netflix’s gritty cartel drama likes to spend her mornings in a leafy haven that reminds her of her parents’ garden in Mexico.
Actress Teresa Ruiz in her garden. (Jesse Goddard / For The Times)
Her cottage-style house in Santa Monica and its next-door neighbor share the lush, shady garden that stretches across both properties. (Jesse Goddard / For The Times)
“I travel a lot, but when I’m in L.A., this is the place I like to be,” Ruiz says. (Jesse Goddard / For The Times)
“The preparation for all the characters I’ve done has happened right here,” Ruiz says. (Jesse Goddard / For The Times)
Furniture in the garden. (Jesse Goddard / For The Times)
“I’m not very good at working indoors,” Ruiz says. (Jesse Goddard / For The Times)
1/6