My Favorite Room | Paxton Booth
The young co-star of Disney’s ‘Coop & Cami Ask the World’ has been collecting Hot Wheels cars since he was 3 and now has amassed 1,241, all neatly parked on shelves in his room.
Actor Paxton Booth plays Ollie Wrather on the Disney Channel series “Coop & Cami Ask the World.” Paxton’s bedroom in his parents’ Ventura home houses all the things he loves. (Jesse Goddard / For The Times)
The bedroom features a mash-up of colors: a red dresser, a fuchsia rug, purple bedding. (Jesse Goddard / For The Times)
His collection of Hot Wheels cars. (Jesse Goddard / For The Times)
More Hot Wheels cars. (Jesse Goddard / For The Times)
Actor Paxton Booth in his room. (Jesse Goddard / For The Times)
