My Favorite Room | Producer Suzanne Todd
The ‘Bad Moms’ and ‘Austin Powers’ filmmaker surrounds herself with ‘fun, energy, creativity and joie de vivre.’ Just don’t challenge her to Ms. Pac-Man.
Suzanne Todd in her Pacific Palisades home. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
The family room/living room is Todd’s favorite. It’s a comfortable place for friends and family to gather. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
The home is 4,480 square feet. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
A gaming console with a collection of classic arcade games. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Disney figurines. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
A young Walt Disney. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
“The only thing that overtakes this house — and frankly every house I’ve lived in — are books,” Todd says. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Todd’s daughter, Serena, and son, Dash. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Plenty of space for books. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
“We have a modern aesthetic, and the kids all love that, but I just love things that are clean and that I can keep very organized,” Todd says. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
