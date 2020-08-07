Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Neoclassical megamansion in Pasadena
Neoclassical megamansion in Pasadena | Hot Property

The 31,415-square-foot mansion, designed by architect Richard Landry, sits on 4.6 acres with a private lake, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, French gardens and statuaries.

The estate has a total of 16 bedrooms and 19 bathrooms. (Juwan Li)

The driveway. (Juwan Li)

Corinthian columns support a massive portico. (Juwan Li)

The swimming pool. (Juwan Li)

Handmade stained-glass domes top the gazebos. (Juwan Li)

Gardens. (Juwan Li)

The property features a private lake. (Juwan Li)

A domed gazebo. (Juwan Li)

Statues found throughout were imported from Europe. (Juwan Li)

The lawn. (Juwan Li)

Box hedges frame a massive fountain. (Juwan Li)

The estate spans 4.6 acres. (Juwan Li)

An aerial view. (Juwan Li)

The exterior gates. (Juwan Li)

