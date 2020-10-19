Neutra’s Kaufmann Desert House

The front. (Daniel Solomon)
The yard. (Daniel Solomon)
The dining area. (Daniel Solomon)
The living room. (Daniel Solomon)
The lounge. (Daniel Solomon)
The outdoor fireplace. (Daniel Solomon)
The deck. (Daniel Solomon)
The bar. (Daniel Solomon)
The poolside lounge. (Daniel Solomon)
The pool. (Daniel Solomon)
The backyard. (Daniel Solomon)
The exterior. (Daniel Solomon)
The swimming pool. (Daniel Solomon)
The staircase. (Daniel Solomon)
The landscaping. (Daniel Solomon)
The walkway. (Daniel Solomon)
The mountain view. (Daniel Solomon)