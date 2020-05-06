32 Images
New $100-million mansion in Bel-Air
The 41,000-square-foot megamansion was designed to evoke a Spanish villa. It features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, spa facilities and a basketball court.
There are arched windows and doorways. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group)
A dining area. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group)
Custom details abound. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group)
An upper walkway crossed over the living room. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group)
The upper walkway. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group)
The home features eight wet bars. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group)
The home has multiple kitchens. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group)
The formal dining room. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group)
Stonework creates a vibrant backdrop in the dining room. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group)
The wine cellar can hold up to 1,200 bottles. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group)
An office. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group)
The home has eight bedrooms and 21 bathrooms. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group)
Pocketing doors open to expansive patios. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group)
An outdoor patio. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group)
Another bar. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group)
The master suite has a sitting room and an elaborate fireplace feature. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group)
The master balcony. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group)
Multiple bathrooms and dressing rooms make up the master suite. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group)
A floating tub sits in the center of one bathroom. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group)
A dressing room. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group)
A bedroom. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group)
A bathroom. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group)
A bathroom. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group)
A dressing room. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group)
The auto gallery. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group)
There’s an indoor basketball court. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group)
The home also has an indoor lap swimming pool. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group)
The outdoor media display is weatherproof. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group)
There are spa amenities including a dry sauna. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group)
The outdoor swimming pool and spa. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group)
The exterior. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group)
