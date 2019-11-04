Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Hot Property | Norman Lear
18 Images

Norman Lear’s Brentwood estate | Hot Property

The 8-acre property is listed at $39.995 million.

The gated estate in Brentwood is listed at $39.995 million.  (Redfin.com)
The estate has parking for 35 cars. (Redfin.com)
The gated estate in Brentwood is listed at $39.995 million.  (Redfin.com)
The gated estate in Brentwood is listed at $39.995 million.  (Redfin.com)
The gated estate in Brentwood is listed at $39.995 million.  (Redfin.com)
The gated estate in Brentwood is listed at $39.995 million.  (Redfin.com)
The gated estate in Brentwood is listed at $39.995 million.  (Redfin.com)
The gated estate in Brentwood is listed at $39.995 million.  (Redfin.com)
The gated estate in Brentwood is listed at $39.995 million.  (Redfin.com)
The gated estate in Brentwood is listed at $39.995 million.  (Redfin.com)
The gated estate in Brentwood is listed at $39.995 million.  (Redfin.com)
The gated estate in Brentwood is listed at $39.995 million.  (Redfin.com)
The gated estate in Brentwood is listed at $39.995 million.  (Redfin.com)
The gated estate in Brentwood includes about 8 acres of landscaped grounds. (Redfin.com)
The gated estate in Brentwood is listed at $39.995 million.  (Redfin.com)
The gated estate in Brentwood is listed at $39.995 million.  (Redfin.com)
The gated estate in Brentwood is listed at $39.995 million.  (Redfin.com)
The gated estate in Brentwood is listed at $39.995 million.  (Redfin.com)
1/18