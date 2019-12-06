6 Images
Southern California’s first luxury LGBTQ retirement community is waiting in the wings
The retirement community aimed at active LBGTQ seniors is set to break ground in January in Palm Springs.
The resort-style property will include two pools, a gym, a massage studio and a restaurant-bar, among other comforts. (Jason Woods / Wicked Liquid)
A nearly 5,000-square-foot retail space will front the Living Out complex on East Tahquitz Canyon Way. (Jason Woods / Wicked Liquid)
Living Out’s dog park will be matched by a pet hotel and grooming services in the retail space. (Jason Woods / Wicked Liquid)
A $5-million landscaping spread will fill out the 9-acre grounds at Living Out. (Jason Woods / Wicked Liquid)
The amenity-rich Living Out condo complex will include pickleball and bocce ball courts. (Jason Woods / Wicked Liquid)
Living Out’s Midcentury Modern, Y-shaped design affords views of three mountain ranges and the complex’s landscaping. (Jason Woods / Wicked Liquid)
