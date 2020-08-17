Priscilla Presley’s longtime Beverly Hills house | Hot Property

Breaking News
The house sits on an acre. (Hilton & Hyland)
The garden courtyard. (Hilton & Hyland)
A fountain feature. (Hilton & Hyland)
The formal living room. (Hilton & Hyland)
The piano. (Hilton & Hyland)
The living room and fireplace. (Hilton & Hyland)
The dining room. (Hilton & Hyland)
The library/den. (Hilton & Hyland)
The primary bathroom. (Hilton & Hyland)
The primary suite terrace. (Hilton & Hyland)
The outdoor fireplace. (Hilton & Hyland)
The swimming pool. (Hilton & Hyland)
The pool and grounds. (Hilton & Hyland)
The tennis court. (Hilton & Hyland)
The gated entry. (Hilton & Hyland)
An aerial view of the property. (Hilton & Hyland)