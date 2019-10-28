Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Hot Proprety | Ralph Garman
10 Images

Ralph Garman’s Studio City house | Hot Property

The Spanish-style home was built in 2007 and has nearly 4,300 square feet of living space.

The two-story house in Studio City has a tile roof, arched front door and wrought ironwork in keeping with its Spanish style.  (Redfin.com)
The two-story house in Studio City has a tile roof, arched front door and wrought ironwork in keeping with its Spanish style.  (Redfin.com)
The two-story house in Studio City has a tile roof, arched front door and wrought ironwork in keeping with its Spanish style.  (Redfin.com)
The two-story house in Studio City has a tile roof, arched front door and wrought ironwork in keeping with its Spanish style.  (Redfin.com)
The two-story house in Studio City has a tile roof, arched front door and wrought ironwork in keeping with its Spanish style.  (Redfin.com)
The two-story house in Studio City has a tile roof, arched front door and wrought ironwork in keeping with its Spanish style.  (Redfin.com)
The two-story house in Studio City has a tile roof, arched front door and wrought ironwork in keeping with its Spanish style.  (Redfin.com)
The two-story house in Studio City has a tile roof, arched front door and wrought ironwork in keeping with its Spanish style.  (Redfin.com)
The two-story house in Studio City has a tile roof, arched front door and wrought ironwork in keeping with its Spanish style.  (Redfin.com)
The two-story house in Studio City has a tile roof, arched front door and wrought ironwork in keeping with its Spanish style.  (Redfin.com)
1/10