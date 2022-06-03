Record-setting mansion in Scottsdale

The exterior. (Sotheby’s International Realty)
The staircase. (Sotheby’s International Realty)
The open floor plan. (Sotheby’s International Realty)
The kitchen. (Sotheby’s International Realty)
The living room. (Sotheby’s International Realty)
The bar. (Sotheby’s International Realty)
The primary bedroom. (Sotheby’s International Realty)
The bathroom. (Sotheby’s International Realty)
The closet. (Sotheby’s International Realty)
The terrace. (Sotheby’s International Realty)
The theater. (Sotheby’s International Realty)
The patio. (Sotheby’s International Realty)
The pool. (Sotheby’s International Realty)
The fire pit. (Sotheby’s International Realty)
The viewing tower. (Sotheby’s International Realty)
The garage. (Sotheby’s International Realty)
The hillside home. (Sotheby’s International Realty)
The scenic mansion. (Sotheby’s International Realty)