4 Images
Report: Bill and Melinda Gates buy a $43-million Del Mar home
The Del Mar sale is one of the biggest in San Diego County history.
The home was purchased for $43 million, making it the second highest home purchase in San Diego County history. (The Guiltinan Group)
The home has 5,800 square feet and six bedrooms. (The Guiltinan Group)
The property has 120 feet of ocean frontage. (The Guiltinan Group)
The home has a glass tile pool and a 10-person hot tub overlooking a fire pit. (The Guiltinan Group)
1/4