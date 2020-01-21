18 Images
Richard Neutra’s Lew House
The 2,600-square-foot home, designed by architect Richard Neutra, sits on a steep hillside lot above Sunset Plaza.
The front of the Lew House. (Agency)
The carport. (Agency)
Walls of glass open to outdoor decks. (Agency)
The kitchen. (Agency)
The living room. (Agency)
The carport looks into the living room. (Agency)
An office/sitting room. (Agency)
The master suite has a fireplace. (Agency)
The master bathroom. (Agency)
Balconies on multiple levels create additional living space. (Agency)
Views take in the city and mountains. (Agency)
Steps lead to the backyard. (Agency)
The lower-level guest suite has its own kitchen. (Agency)
The pool. (Agency)
The gardens. (Agency)
The house at night. (Agency)
The rear of the house. (Agency)
The house. (Agency)
