8 Images
Robert Blake’s onetime home in Studio City | Hot Property
The property includes the main house, a guesthouse and a swimming pool.
The Studio City house was owned by actor Robert Blake from 1982 to 2002. (Redfin.com )
The Studio City house was owned by actor Robert Blake from 1982 to 2002. (Redfin.com )
The Studio City house was owned by actor Robert Blake from 1982 to 2002. (Redfin.com )
The Studio City house was owned by actor Robert Blake from 1982 to 2002. (Redfin.com )
The Studio City house was owned by actor Robert Blake from 1982 to 2002. (Redfin.com )
The Studio City house was owned by actor Robert Blake from 1982 to 2002. (Redfin.com )
The Studio City house was owned by actor Robert Blake from 1982 to 2002. (Redfin.com )
The Studio City house was owned by actor Robert Blake from 1982 to 2002. (Redfin.com )
1/8