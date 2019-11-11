Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Hot Property | Robert Blake
8 Images

Robert Blake’s onetime home in Studio City | Hot Property

The property includes the main house, a guesthouse and a swimming pool.

The Studio City house was owned by actor Robert Blake from 1982 to 2002. (Redfin.com )
The Studio City house was owned by actor Robert Blake from 1982 to 2002. (Redfin.com )
The Studio City house was owned by actor Robert Blake from 1982 to 2002. (Redfin.com )
The Studio City house was owned by actor Robert Blake from 1982 to 2002. (Redfin.com )
The Studio City house was owned by actor Robert Blake from 1982 to 2002. (Redfin.com )
The Studio City house was owned by actor Robert Blake from 1982 to 2002. (Redfin.com )
The Studio City house was owned by actor Robert Blake from 1982 to 2002. (Redfin.com )
The Studio City house was owned by actor Robert Blake from 1982 to 2002. (Redfin.com )
1/8