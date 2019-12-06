19 Images
Robert Sarver’s Arizona mansion
Spanning five acres, the estate holds a 28,000-square-foot home, a two-bedroom guesthouse, a Suns-themed basketball court, a swimming pool and spa.
The swimming pool. (Walt Danley Realty)
The motor court. (Walt Danley Realty)
The entry. (Walt Danley Realty)
The family room. (Walt Danley Realty)
The living room. (Walt Danley Realty)
The dining room. (Walt Danley Realty)
The kitchen. (Walt Danley Realty)
The office. (Walt Danley Realty)
The lounge. (Walt Danley Realty)
The court. (Walt Danley Realty)
The balcony overlooking the court. (Walt Danley Realty)
The gym. (Walt Danley Realty)
The master bedroom. (Walt Danley Realty)
The movie theater. (Walt Danley Realty)
The patio. (Walt Danley Realty)
The pool. (Walt Danley Realty)
The grotto. (Walt Danley Realty)
The exterior. (Walt Danley Realty)
The lawn. (Walt Danley Realty)
