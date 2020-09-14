Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
The three-story spot holds three bedrooms, five bathrooms, a recording studio, barbershop, putting green and pool.
17 Images

Ron White’s Beverly Hills home

The exterior. (Hilton & Hyland)

The deck. (Hilton & Hyland)

The entry. (Hilton & Hyland)

The kitchen. (Hilton & Hyland)

The dining room. (Hilton & Hyland)

The living room. (Hilton & Hyland)

The projector system. (Hilton & Hyland)

A primary bedroom. (Hilton & Hyland)

The primary bathroom. (Hilton & Hyland)

The closet. (Hilton & Hyland)

The other primary bedroom. (Hilton & Hyland)

The balcony. (Hilton & Hyland)

The recording studio. (Hilton & Hyland)

The wet bar. (Hilton & Hyland)

The patio. (Hilton & Hyland)

The putting green. (Hilton & Hyland)

The pool. (Hilton & Hyland)

1/17