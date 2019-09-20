14 Images
Sean Rad’s Hollywood Hills West home | Hot Property
The Georgian traditional-style house sits on about a third of an acre with a swimming pool and a guesthouse.
Creeping ivy stands out against the home’s wide front. (Noel Kleinman for the Oppenheim Group)
A sweeping staircase with balusters sits in the entry. (Noel Kleinman for the Oppenheim Group)
The chef’s kitchen has been updated with an island/bar and high-end appliances. (Noel Kleinman for the Oppenheim Group)
French doors in the second living room open to the backyard. (Noel Kleinman for the Oppenheim Group)
The main living room has a fireplace. (Noel Kleinman for the Oppenheim Group)
The formal dining room. (Noel Kleinman for the Oppenheim Group)
A bedroom. (Noel Kleinman for the Oppenheim Group)
A glass-enclosed shower and soaking tub are among features in the master bathroom. (Noel Kleinman for the Oppenheim Group)
A dining patio sits off the kitchen area. (Noel Kleinman for the Oppenheim Group)
A swimming pool sits across from the main house. (Noel Kleinman for the Oppenheim Group)
Lawn surrounds the swimming pool. (Noel Kleinman for the Oppenheim Group)
The guesthouse has a bedroom and kitchenette. (Noel Kleinman for the Oppenheim Group)
Grass fills a side yard. (Noel Kleinman for the Oppenheim Group)
The house is fenced and gated from the street. (Noel Kleinman for the Oppenheim Group)
