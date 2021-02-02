Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
The leafy spread includes a 1930s mansion, guesthouse, gatehouse and 74-foot swimming pool surrounded by lawns, gardens and citrus groves.
17 Images

Shane Smith’s Santa Monica compound

The leafy spread includes a 1930s mansion, guesthouse, gatehouse and 74-foot swimming pool surrounded by lawns, gardens and citrus groves.

The family room. (Cris Nolasco)

The kitchen. (Jacob Burghart)

The living room. (Jacob Burghart)

The foyer. (Jacob Burghart)

The den. (Jacob Burghart)

The entry. (Jacob Burghart)

The closet. (Jacob Burghart)

The bedroom. (Jacob Burghart)

The bathroom. (Cris Nolasco)

The lawn. (Cris Nolasco)

The hedges. (Cris Nolasco)

The pool. (Jacob Burghart)

The spa. (Jacob Burghart)

The exterior. (Jacob Burghart)

The landscaped grounds. (Jacob Burghart)

The Mediterranean-style home. (Cris Nolasco)

Aerial view of the estate. (Jacob Burghart)

1/17