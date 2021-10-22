The 31,000-square-foot mansion includes 12 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a movie theater, recording studio, indoor basketball court and 95-foot swimming pool.
19 Images

Shaquille O’Neal’s Florida mansion

The 31,000-square-foot mansion includes 12 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a movie theater, recording studio, indoor basketball court and 95-foot swimming pool.

The 31,000-square-foot mansion includes 12 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a movie theater, recording studio, indoor basketball court and 95-foot swimming pool.

The 31,000-square-foot mansion. (Christian Pestana Rodriguez)

The 31,000-square-foot mansion includes 12 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a movie theater, recording studio, indoor basketball court and 95-foot swimming pool.

The driveway. (Christian Pestana Rodriguez)

The 31,000-square-foot mansion includes 12 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a movie theater, recording studio, indoor basketball court and 95-foot swimming pool.

The entry. (Christian Pestana Rodriguez)

The 31,000-square-foot mansion includes 12 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a movie theater, recording studio, indoor basketball court and 95-foot swimming pool.

The dual staircases. (Christian Pestana Rodriguez)

The 31,000-square-foot mansion includes 12 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a movie theater, recording studio, indoor basketball court and 95-foot swimming pool.

The great room. (Christian Pestana Rodriguez)

The 31,000-square-foot mansion includes 12 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a movie theater, recording studio, indoor basketball court and 95-foot swimming pool.

The dining room. (Christian Pestana Rodriguez)

The 31,000-square-foot mansion includes 12 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a movie theater, recording studio, indoor basketball court and 95-foot swimming pool.

The kitchen. (Christian Pestana Rodriguez)

The 31,000-square-foot mansion includes 12 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a movie theater, recording studio, indoor basketball court and 95-foot swimming pool.

The mural. (Christian Pestana Rodriguez)

The 31,000-square-foot mansion includes 12 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a movie theater, recording studio, indoor basketball court and 95-foot swimming pool.

The cigar room. (Christian Pestana Rodriguez)

The 31,000-square-foot mansion includes 12 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a movie theater, recording studio, indoor basketball court and 95-foot swimming pool.

The showroom. (Christian Pestana Rodriguez)

The 31,000-square-foot mansion includes 12 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a movie theater, recording studio, indoor basketball court and 95-foot swimming pool.

The aquarium. (Christian Pestana Rodriguez)

The 31,000-square-foot mansion includes 12 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a movie theater, recording studio, indoor basketball court and 95-foot swimming pool.

The basketball court. (Christian Pestana Rodriguez)

The 31,000-square-foot mansion includes 12 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a movie theater, recording studio, indoor basketball court and 95-foot swimming pool.

The office. (Christian Pestana Rodriguez)

The 31,000-square-foot mansion includes 12 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a movie theater, recording studio, indoor basketball court and 95-foot swimming pool.

The movie theater. (Christian Pestana Rodriguez)

The 31,000-square-foot mansion includes 12 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a movie theater, recording studio, indoor basketball court and 95-foot swimming pool.

The primary bedroom. (Christian Pestana Rodriguez)

The 31,000-square-foot mansion includes 12 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a movie theater, recording studio, indoor basketball court and 95-foot swimming pool.

The primary bathroom. (Christian Pestana Rodriguez)

The 31,000-square-foot mansion includes 12 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a movie theater, recording studio, indoor basketball court and 95-foot swimming pool.

The swimming pool. (Christian Pestana Rodriguez)

The 31,000-square-foot mansion includes 12 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a movie theater, recording studio, indoor basketball court and 95-foot swimming pool.

The dock. (Christian Pestana Rodriguez)

The 31,000-square-foot mansion includes 12 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a movie theater, recording studio, indoor basketball court and 95-foot swimming pool.

The waterfront home. (Christian Pestana Rodriguez)

1/19